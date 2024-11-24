Georgia News

Holiman's 20 lead Georgia Southern past West Georgia 64-54

Led by Adante' Holiman's 20 points, the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the West Georgia Wolves 64-54 on Saturday
By The Associated Press
6 hours ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Adante' Holiman scored 20 points as Georgia Southern beat West Georgia 64-54 on Saturday.

Holiman went 7 of 14 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (5-2). Dontae Horne added 11 points while going 4 of 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and also had five rebounds and three steals. Tyson Brown and Nakavieon White both had 10 points.

Shelton Williams-Dryden led the way for the Wolves (0-6) with 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. West Georgia also got 10 points and two steals from Kolten Griffin. Rickey Ballard finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and three steals. The loss was the Wolves' sixth straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

