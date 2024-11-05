Holiman's 19 lead Georgia Southern over Northern Illinois 80-65

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Adante' Holiman had 19 points in Georgia Southern's 80-65 win over Northern Illinois on Monday night.

Holiman went 7 of 10 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Eagles. Bradley Douglas scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Tyson Brown shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

James Dent Jr. led the Huskies in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Ethan Butler added 10 points, six rebounds and four steals for Northern Illinois. Quentin Jones also had eight points and three blocks.