Georgia News

Holiman's 19 lead Georgia Southern over Northern Illinois 80-65

Led by Adante' Holiman's 19 points, the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 80-65 on Monday night
1 hour ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Adante' Holiman had 19 points in Georgia Southern's 80-65 win over Northern Illinois on Monday night.

Holiman went 7 of 10 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Eagles. Bradley Douglas scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Tyson Brown shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

James Dent Jr. led the Huskies in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Ethan Butler added 10 points, six rebounds and four steals for Northern Illinois. Quentin Jones also had eight points and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Daniel Wilson

Georgia State’s new physical style prevails in opening night win 1h ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Georgia State drops fifth game in a row
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia football favored by less than a field goal against Ole Miss
Placeholder Image

AP

No. 2 Georgia versus Florida highlights SEC action, with No. 10 Texas A&M at South...
The Latest
Hubbard and Harris combine for 46 points, hit 6 3s each; Mississippi State beats West...40m ago
Asa Newell scores 26 points to tie Georgia's program record for a freshman in his debut1h ago
Rudy Giuliani cleared out his apartment weeks before court deadline to turn over assets...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

TNS

LIVE UPDATES
Vance closes out 2024 campaign visits to Georgia: Live updates
Young Thug jury returns to find the Atlanta rapper gone
Sheriff says deputies followed protocol during arrests at Georgia-Florida game