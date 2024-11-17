Georgia News

Holiman puts up 23 as Georgia Southern downs Winthrop 89-87

Led by Adante' Holiman's 23 points, the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Winthrop Eagles 89-87 on Saturday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Adante' Holiman scored 23 points as Georgia Southern beat Winthrop 89-87 on Saturday night.

Holiman shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 11 from the line for the Eagles (4-1). Nakavieon White added 15 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc while he also had six rebounds. Dontae Horne had 11 points and shot 3 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Kasen Harrison led the Eagles (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Winthrop also got 18 points and 10 rebounds from KJ Doucet. Kelton Talford also had 18 points, six rebounds and three steals.

