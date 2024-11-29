Georgia News

Holiman leads Georgia Southern against Drake after 20-point performance

By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) at Drake Bulldogs (6-0)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on Drake after Adante' Holiman scored 20 points in Georgia Southern's 64-54 win against the West Georgia Wolves.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Drake is 5-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 1-1 on the road. Georgia Southern leads the Sun Belt scoring 80.4 points per game while shooting 45.7%.

Drake makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Georgia Southern has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Georgia Southern averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Drake gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Holiman is averaging 15.9 points for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

