Hokies' Kitley, Irish's Ivey lead ACC season honors

The league announced its award winners Tuesday, with Kitley repeating after averaging 18.8 points and a league-best 10.7 rebounds. The 6-foot-6 senior also became the program's all-time leading scorer last week in a game that ended with her hitting a jumper at the buzzer to win at No. 18 North Carolina.

Ivey led the 10th-ranked Fighting Irish to the regular-season title.