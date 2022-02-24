Hokies hang on to edge Yellow Jackets 62-58

Virginia Tech, tops in the ACC at 40% from the arc and nine made 3-pointers a game, was just 3 of 14 in the first half. The Hokies finished just 6 of 24 from distance and 39% shooting overall but it was enough to avoid an NCAA Tournament resume disaster against the Yellow Jackets, buried with North Carolina State at the bottom of the standings.

The first basket of the game didn't come until Alleyne hit a 3-pointer at 17:25. It was almost another minute before Usher scored five straight points to start a 9-0 run and Georgia Tech led the remainder of the half.

The Hokies, who beat the Yellow Jackets 81-66 on Feb. 2, won after having a six-game winning streak snapped by North Carolina on Saturday.

Virginia Tech is at Miami and Georgia Tech is at Notre Dame on Saturday.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25