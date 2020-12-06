Hockman, defense carry N.C. State over Georgia Tech, 23-13

“That’s a good team,” Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said. “We went toe-to-toe with them the entire game, and I think if anybody watched our game against them last year, both of the football teams that played tonight are just much better than we were at this time last year.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets drove into N.C. State territory on five consecutive possessions between the second and fourth quarters. But after scoring its lone touchdown on the first of those drives, Georgia Tech settled for two field goals and turned the ball over on downs twice.

“When we go back and look at the season and the times that we could have and should have finished in the red zone,” Collins said, “that will be a story of a lot of the things we will continue to work on throughout the offseason and the last couple of games of this year.”

N.C. State: The Wolfpack’s defense struggled at times throughout the season, but has started to round into form during its win streak. Georgia Tech managed to move the ball well Saturday, but N.C. State made the stops it needed – including a three-and-out and turnover on downs on the Yellow Jackets’ last two possessions.

“The defense played out of their minds tonight, fourth-down stops, key plays at key moments and continuing to see other guys have to step in,” Doeren said.

MCNEILL’S FINAL HOME GAME

Among the 15 players honored during N.C. State’s pregame senior day ceremony was Alim McNeill, who announced via Twitter on Saturday morning that he’ll forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft. The nation’s highest-graded Power 5 defender entering Saturday according to Pro Football Focus, McNeil has posted 78 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in his career.

“I really wasn’t focused on that (the NFL draft) this season,” McNeill said. “I wanted to let my play do the talking, and I guess I have so far. But it was a lot of talking and a lot of meeting with the coaches to come up with that decision.”

McNeill said he currently plans to play in N.C. State’s bowl game.

JACKETS OUTNUMBERED

With Antonneous Clayton opting out earlier this week and Chico Bennett, Jordan Domineck and Curtis Ryans all ruled out, Georgia Tech only had three defensive ends available Saturday. The attrition was also noticeable in the secondary, as the Yellow Jackets had only four players available to play the two safety spots and nickel.

Even then, Georgia Tech held N.C. State to just 88 rushing yards for the game and 135 total yards in the second half.

“The young guys stepped up at a lot of positions. …” Collins said. “The way the guys battled and stayed together is commendable, and it’s something to build on as far as our culture goes.”

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host Pittsburgh on Thursday night in a game that was initially scheduled for Nov. 14, but was moved because of coronavirus-related issues on both teams.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack awaits its bowl destination.

