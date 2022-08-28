ajc logo
X

Historic marker at boyhood home of late US Rep. John Lewis

Georgia News
1 hour ago
There’s now a historic marker at the one-story brick house in Alabama where the late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis grew up as one of 11 children

TROY, Ala. (AP) — There's now a historic marker at the one-story brick house in Alabama where the late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis grew up as one of 11 children.

The marker for Lewis' birthplace was unveiled Saturday in Troy, WSFA-TV reported.

Lewis’ family said at the ceremony that they believe it’s their duty to carry his legacy and continue making what they call “good trouble.”

“When we see something that is not right, not fair, not just — we have a moral obligation to speak up and speak out,” said nephew Jerrick Lewis.

The family created the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute to support civil rights education and engage in social justice, education equality, and health awareness.

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said the house, now a historic landmark, will become part of the story of the civil rights movement in Alabama, starting with his birthplace and ending in Montgomery.

“The fact that that he is the ‘Boy from Troy’ and is known all over the world for all that he accomplished, this a great sense of pride for us,” Reeves said.

Lewis, born on Feb. 21, 1940, grew up on his family’s farm and attended segregated public schools.

In 1965, on a day that became known as "Bloody Sunday," he led marchers onto the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where state troopers ordered them to disperse, then attacked them.

Lewis was elected to the Atlanta City Council in 1981 and to Congress in 1986.

His younger sister, Ethel Lewis-Tyner, told WSFA she never thought “in a million years” their home would be a part of history.

___

Follow AP coverage of human rights and civil liberties at https://apnews.com/hub/human-rights-and-civil-liberties.

Editors' Picks
7-year-old girl fatally shot during family gathering near Old Fourth Ward5h ago
Braves closer Kenley Jansen blows save in costly, painful loss to Cardinals
19h ago
CONCERT REVIEW: Lady Gaga covers gamut of emotions at Truist Park
Gridlock Guy: A trip to court and the extreme difficulty in deterring speeders
10h ago
Gridlock Guy: A trip to court and the extreme difficulty in deterring speeders
10h ago
Westminster ranked best all-around high school sports program
12h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
14m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
14m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Evening' game
14m ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top