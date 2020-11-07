Historic church in Georgia gets grant for repairs

LEXINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A historic church in Georgia is getting a $4,000 grant for the repair of the building's 14 windows.
Beth-Salem Church in Lexington, built in 1892, was awarded the grant by the non-profit Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, according to a news release.
The City of Lexington owns the church, which is used for a variety of events form meetings to musicals to weddings, Mayor Rick Berry told The Athens Banner-Herald.
The church building was given to the city in 2015 when the remaining three members of what was then called the Lexington Presbyterian Church voted to dissolve the church. The city also owns the cemetery and the Manse, a building located across the street where the Columbia Theological Seminary was founded about 1817. The seminary later moved to Decatur.
Restoration work has been done previously on the Manse, according to the news release.