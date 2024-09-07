Hill wins again at Atlanta to sweep Xfinity Series season at home track

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Austin Hill swept the Xfinity Series season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his home track, as the Georgia native continued to excel under the venue reconfiguration.

Since moving to the drafting track configuration in 2022, Hill has won three of the five Xfinity races at Atlanta. The other two winners — Cup Series regulars Ty Gibbs and John Hunter Nemechek — were not in Saturday's race.

“It had plenty of speed, we had to dig deep for that one,” said Hill, who won in a Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. He did his post-race interview holding his young son, who was wearing a Georgia Bulldogs shirt.