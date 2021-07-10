Hill survives demolition derby on dirt at Knoxville Raceway

The 19-year-old Smith was second, 1.207 seconds back in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 18 Toyota. He held the top spot through seven late restarts before Hill got the advantage on the final try.

The wreck-filled race had 14 cautions that consumed 80 laps and a 17-car pileup in Turn 1 on the first overtime try. The race went 179 laps, 29 more than scheduled.

Grant Enfinger was third, followed by Todd Gilliland, Derek Kraus and Matt Crafton. Kraus rallied after spinning early in the final segment after starting from the pole and winning the first two stages.

Jessica and Stewart Friensen became the first husband and wife to race against each other in a NASCAR national series event since Elton Sawyer and Patty Moise in 1998 at Atlanta in the Xfinity Series. Jessica was 26th, four laps back. Stewart followed in 27th, nine laps off the pace.

Donny Schatz, the 10-time Knoxville Nationals winner and 10-time World of Outlaws champion, was caught up in the big wreck in his Truck Series debut. He was 32nd.

“I had nowhere to go. I was just along for the ride,” Schatz said. “I thought I was going to have a top-10 finish.”

Caption Austin Hill, top center, celebrates with the team after winning the NASCAR Truck Series auto race Friday, July 9, 2021, at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Credit: Joseph Cress Credit: Joseph Cress

