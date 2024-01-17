Hill sinks jumper with 42.1 seconds left and Georgia holds off South Carolina 74-69

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Silas Demary Jr. scored 15 points, Justin Hill scored all nine of his points in the second half and Georgia beat South Carolina 74-69 on Tuesday night.

Hill missed a contested layup with 1:03 remaining and it went out of bounds. The call was overturned after a video review, giving the ball back to Georgia. Hill used a crossover dribble to create separation and he sank a jumper from the free-throw line for a 70-64 lead.

Meechie Johnson answered at the other end with a long 3-pointer from the wing to make it 70-67 with 33.1 left. RJ Melendez sealed it by making two free throws with 17 seconds left for his first points of the second half.