Hill scores 21 as Georgia beats Wake Forest 72-66 in NIT

Justin Hill scored 21 points off the bench to help lead the Georgia Bulldogs over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 72-66 in the NIT
Georgia's Justin Hill (11) sinks a 3-pointer over Wake Forest's Boopie Miller (0) during a second-round NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Tournament Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Georgia's Justin Hill (11) sinks a 3-pointer over Wake Forest's Boopie Miller (0) during a second-round NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Tournament Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Hill scored 21 points off the bench to lead Georgia past Wake Forest 72-66 in the NIT on Sunday.

Hill shot 6 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (19-16), who will play Ohio State in a Tuesday quarterfinal.

Noah Thomasson added 19 points for Georgia, sinking 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range. Dylan James made 4 of 5 from distance and scored 14. The Bulldogs shot 52% from beyond the arc, sinking 14 of 27, but made just 8 of 24 from inside it (33%).

Andrew Carr led the way for the Demon Deacons (21-14) with a career-high 31 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Miller added 14 points and three steals. Cameron Hildreth totaled 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Hill scored 14 in the first half to help the Bulldogs take a 39-24 advantage into halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes reacts as he looks for a foul call during a second-round NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Tournament against Georgia, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Georgia head coach Mike White directs his team against Wake Forest in a second-round NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Tournament Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt UnkS/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Wake Forest's Boopie Miller leads in transition against Georgia during an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Georgia's Noah Thomasson celebrates after sinking one of his four 3-pointers in the first half against Wake Forest during an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Wake Forest's Andrew Carr shoots over Georgia's Frank Anselem-Ibe in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Georgia's Justin Hill drives to the basket past Wake Forest's Parker Friedrichsen during an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Georgia's Noah Thomasson sinks a 3-point basket over Wake Forest's Cameron Hildreth during an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the NIT, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Wake Forest's Cameron Hildreth (2) sinks a basket under pressure from Georgia's Silas Demary Jr. (4) in a second-round college basketball game in the NIT Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

