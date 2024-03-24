Hill scores 21 as Georgia beats Wake Forest 72-66 in NIT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Hill scored 21 points off the bench to lead Georgia past Wake Forest 72-66 in the NIT on Sunday.

Hill shot 6 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (19-16), who will play Ohio State in a Tuesday quarterfinal.

Noah Thomasson added 19 points for Georgia, sinking 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range. Dylan James made 4 of 5 from distance and scored 14. The Bulldogs shot 52% from beyond the arc, sinking 14 of 27, but made just 8 of 24 from inside it (33%).

Andrew Carr led the way for the Demon Deacons (21-14) with a career-high 31 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Miller added 14 points and three steals. Cameron Hildreth totaled 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Hill scored 14 in the first half to help the Bulldogs take a 39-24 advantage into halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP