Hill scores 19, Georgia extends winning streak to 10 games, beats Arkansas 76-66

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Justin Hill scored 19 points, Noah Thomasson added 15 and Georgia never trailed in a 76-66 victory over Arkansas on Wednesday night for its 10th straight win.

Georgia, which is 10-0 at Stegeman Coliseum this season and 23-4 in coach Mike White’s two seasons, also ended a three-game skid against Arkansas.

Hill and Thomasson were each 6-of-13 shooting overall with three 3-pointers. Hill was 4 of 5 at the free-throw line. RJ Melendez added 10 points Georgia (12-3, 2-0 Southeastern Conference).

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Thomasson gave Georgia its largest lead of the game, 40-29, early in the second half. Arkansas would later pull within three points three times within a two-minute stretch, the last time at 62-59 with 5:02 remaining. Jabri Abdur-Rahim answered with a 3 and the Razorbacks didn't get closer.

Tramon Mark scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Arkansas (9-6, 0-2). Mark was 7-of-14 shooting, and he made all 10 of his free throws. Trevon Brazile and Jalen Graham added nine points apiece.

Hill made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points as the Bulldogs built a 34-24 halftime lead. Graham scored seven first-half points for the Razorbacks, who shot 10 of 30 (33%) from the floor.

Arkansas plays at Florida on Saturday.

Georgia hosts fifth-ranked Tennessee on Saturday.

