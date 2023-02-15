X
Dark Mode Toggle

Hill makes go-ahead layup, Georgia holds off LSU 65-63

Georgia News
2 hours ago
Braelen Bridges scored 13 points, Justin Hill made a go-ahead layup with 4.2 seconds left and Georgia held off LSU 65-63

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Braelen Bridges scored 13 points, Justin Hill made a go-ahead layup with 4.2 seconds left and Georgia held off LSU 65-63 on Tuesday night.

LSU went on a 7-0 run to take its first lead, 63-62, since the 15:31 mark of the second half with 11 seconds to play on a turnaround jumper by KJ Williams. Hill drove into the lane and finished a contested layup that went high off the glass. Hill forced a turnover on the ensuing possession before ending it with a free throw.

Hill finished with 10 points and Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 11 points for Georgia (16-10, 6-7 SEC).

Williams had 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for LSU (12-14, 1-12), which has lost 13 straight games.

The Bulldogs shot just 30% and trailed 28-26 at halftime, but then shot 61% (14 of 23) in the second half. Bridges scored 11 points without missing a shot, hitting four field goals and three free throws after the break.

Abdur-Rahim made two free throws and a 3-pointer that sparked a 13-3 run and gave Georgia a 57-49 lead with 6:24 to play, its largest of the game.

LSU hosts South Carolina on Saturday while Georgia plays at No. 1 Alabama.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

ACC officiaiting among Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner’s frustrations10h ago

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Derek Carr could change balance of power in NFC South
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Catcher Sean Murphy begins to familiarize himself with Braves pitchers
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Former Forest Cove residents say relocation process has fallen short of promises
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Former Forest Cove residents say relocation process has fallen short of promises
8h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Teen fatally shot near his Gwinnett County home
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Actors strike at California medieval-themed dinner theater
6h ago
Bronny James among USA Basketball picks for Nike Hoop Summit
7h ago
Warrants: Georgia ex-officer dumped naked body of teen girl
9h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Metro Atlanta Valentines say “I Do”
10 ideas for keeping kids engaged during winter break
MAP: Where to buy the best chocolate in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top