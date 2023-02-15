Hill makes go-ahead layup, Georgia holds off LSU 65-63

LSU went on a 7-0 run to take its first lead, 63-62, since the 15:31 mark of the second half with 11 seconds to play on a turnaround jumper by KJ Williams. Hill drove into the lane and finished a contested layup that went high off the glass. Hill forced a turnover on the ensuing possession before ending it with a free throw.

Hill finished with 10 points and Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 11 points for Georgia (16-10, 6-7 SEC).