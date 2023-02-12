Hildreth, Appleby help Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 71-70

Dallan “Deebo” Coleman hit a 3-pointer with three minutes to play and Deivon Smith followed with a jumper to give Georgia Tech a 68-63 lead with 2:07 remaining. Appleby answered with a jumper 19 seconds later, Carr added two free throws and Appleby got into the lane, pivoted three times and then tossed up a finger roll that hung on the front of the rim before dropping in to give the Demon Deacons a one-point lead with 13 seconds left. Smith responded with a layup that made it 70-69 with 7.0 seconds left but Appleby got into the lane, drew a foul with 2.4 seconds to go and made both free throws to cap the scoring.

Appleby, who finished with six assists and two steals, made just two of his first 11 shots but went 3 for 3 from the field and 2 for 2 from the foul line in the final six minutes for Wake Forest (17-9, 9-6). Bobi Klintman added 11 points.