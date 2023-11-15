BreakingNews
Bulldogs rise to top spot in College Football Playoff rankings

Hikim scores 24 points, Fulgencio adds late FTs and UMass Lowell holds off Georgia Tech 74-71

Ayinde Hikim scored 24 points, Andres Fulgencio added two late free throws and UMass Lowell held off Georgia Tech for a 74-71 victory
Georgia News
27 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Ayinde Hikim scored 24 points, Andres Fulgencio added two late free throws and UMass Lowell held off Georgia Tech for a 74-71 victory on Tuesday night.

Cam Morris III converted a three-point play that gave UMass Lowell the lead for good, 72-69, with 1:04 remaining. Kyle Sturdivant answered with a layup on the ensuing possession to make it 72-71 with 48 seconds left.

Hikim missed a 3 on the other end, but Max Brooks blocked another Sturdivant layup attempt before Fulgencio was fouled with two seconds left. Sturdivant missed a 3 to end it.

Hikim shot 9 of 24 from the floor. Brayden O’Connor scored a career-high 18 points for UMass Lowell (3-0). Abdoul Karim Coulibaly added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Dallan Coleman made 5 of 9 from long range and scored 24 points to lead Georgia Tech (2-1). Sturdivant finished with 12 points and Miles Kelly added 11. Tyzhaun Claude scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds.

O’Connor scored 11 points and Coulibaly had eight during a 24-6 run that gave the River Hawks a 62-51 lead with 6:24 to play. Georgia Tech answered with an 11-1 surge to tie it 69-all with 1:34 left, with Coleman hitting a pair of 3s and a free throw and Kelly scoring four points.

UMass Lowell plays at Arizona State on Thursday. Georgia Tech is on the road at Cincinnati on Nov. 22.

