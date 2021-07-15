ajc logo
X

Hiker rescued from Appalachian Trail after breaking an ankle

Georgia News
28 minutes ago
An Appalachian Trail hiker from North Carolina has been rescued after a nearly 11-hour rescue operation by Maine game wardens and about 35 first responders

MOUNT ABRAM TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) —

An Appalachian Trail hiker who fell and broke his ankle during a trek was rescued during a nearly 11-hour operation by Maine game wardens and about 35 first responders and volunteers.

Richard Sullivan, 65, of Archdale, North Carolina, fell Wednesday on Spaulding Mountain, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

He was attempting to hike the trail from Stone Mountain, Georgia, to Mount Katahdin in Maine with his son, Daniel Sullivan, 36, the Sun Journal reported.

"Trail conditions were wet, rocky and steep. It was a great coordinated effort by all involved to get rescuers to the top of Sugarloaf and carrying Mr. Sullivan off the mountain,” Warden Sgt. Scott Thrasher was quoted as saying.

Sullivan contacted emergency services around 1 p.m. and rescuers reached him around 5 p.m.

Rescuers formed a human chain after reaching Sullivan and passed him in a rescue litter basket up a bypass trail and then traveled 3 1/2 miles up Sugarloaf Mountain to an awaiting vehicle.

In Other News
1
Georgia unemployment rate falls to a pandemic low as hiring accelerates
2
Unions allege harassment at Luxottica plant in McDonough
3
Defense wants ‘no press’ for part of Arbery jury selection
4
1 man, 1 juvenile arrested in fatal Georgia Walmart shooting
5
Increase mirrors US as Georgia employers add jobs in June
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top