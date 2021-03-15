High court upholds conviction, sentence in day care killing

A jury in 2016 convicted Hemy Neuman of malice murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony in the 2010 killing of Russell “Rusty” Sneiderman. It was the second time Neuman was convicted in the killing, the Georgia Supreme Court having overturned his first conviction.

At his first trial in 2012, Neuman was found guilty but mentally ill on a malice murder charge and guilty on the gun charge. He appealed and the state Supreme Court reversed his convictions, citing a violation of attorney-client privilege after the judge allowed as evidence notes and records from two mental health experts who had examined Neuman before trial.