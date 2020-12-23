Higgins sworn in as new district attorney for Georgia county

Keith Higgins took the oath of office Monday as the newly elected Brunswick Judicial Circuit district attorney in a ceremony at Selden Park. Higgins' first official day as the highest-ranking law enforcement official in the five-county judicial circuit is Jan. 4, The News reported.

The independent candidate defeated incumbent Jackie Johnson in the November election, securing 52.8% of the votes. Higgins acquired 8,500 signatures, more than double the amount needed, in order to run as an independent for the post.