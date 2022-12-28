ajc logo
X

Hield makes 6 3-pointers as Pacers beat Hawks 129-114

Georgia News
By PHILLIP B. WILSON, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Buddy Hield made six 3-pointers on his way to 28 points, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-114

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield made six 3-pointers on his way to 28 points, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-114 on Tuesday night.

Hield hit 11 of 16 shots, including 6 of 7 from deep. He leads the NBA with 132 3s this season.

The Pacers led by 10 entering the fourth quarter and doubled that margin in about six minutes. Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and seven assists. Myles Turner scored 18.

The Pacers enjoyed a 52-20 advantage in scoring by reserves. Bennedict Mathurin had 18 points, and fellow reserve Oshae Brissett finished with 16.

John Collins had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who were without injured starters De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela. Trae Young had 22 points and 10 assists.

It was Atlanta's first game since a 130-105 victory over Detroit on Friday night. Indiana lost 113-93 at New Orleans on Monday night, leading to criticism from Pacers coach Rick Carlisle and some players about not playing hard against a Pelicans roster missing six players.

After scoring a season-low 38 points in the first half at New Orleans, the Pacers came out firing against the Hawks in taking a 30-27 lead after the first quarter and building the advantage to as many as 15 points on their way to a 64-54 lead at the break.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Hunter (left ankle sprain) was ruled out before the game, and Capela (right calf strain) missed his fourth consecutive start. ... Young had his 17th double-double of the season to improve his career franchise record to 144.

Pacers: Indiana's 29 fast-break points were a season high.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Nets on Wednesday.

Pacers: Host Cavaliers on Thursday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Darron Cummings

Credit: Darron Cummings

Credit: Darron Cummings

Credit: Darron Cummings

Credit: Darron Cummings

Credit: Darron Cummings

Credit: Darron Cummings

Credit: Darron Cummings

Credit: Darron Cummings

Credit: Darron Cummings

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Raffensperger: Trump ‘attacks people, makes stuff up’ to get what he wants3h ago

Credit: Associated Press

Former Atlantan and ‘GMA’ host Amy Robach returns to town with co-host T.J. Holmes
15h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

‘My entire apartment was raining’: Frozen pipes to sully Atlanta for weeks
6h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
7h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
7h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Southwest Airlines operations melt down, Delta in recovery mode
9h ago
The Latest
Jacksonville State beats Georgia Southwestern 78-73
12m ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia visits College Football Hall of Fame ahead of Peach Bowl
14h ago
Citing structural problems, Georgia state park closes hotel
11h ago
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top