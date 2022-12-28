Hield makes 6 3-pointers as Pacers beat Hawks 129-114

It was Atlanta's first game since a 130-105 victory over Detroit on Friday night. Indiana lost 113-93 at New Orleans on Monday night, leading to criticism from Pacers coach Rick Carlisle and some players about not playing hard against a Pelicans roster missing six players.

After scoring a season-low 38 points in the first half at New Orleans, the Pacers came out firing against the Hawks in taking a 30-27 lead after the first quarter and building the advantage to as many as 15 points on their way to a 64-54 lead at the break.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Hunter (left ankle sprain) was ruled out before the game, and Capela (right calf strain) missed his fourth consecutive start. ... Young had his 17th double-double of the season to improve his career franchise record to 144.

Pacers: Indiana's 29 fast-break points were a season high.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Nets on Wednesday.

Pacers: Host Cavaliers on Thursday.

Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

