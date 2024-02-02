Hidalgo scores freshman record 35, No. 14 Notre Dame women use 26-0 run to top Georgia Tech 85-48

ATLANTA (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 35 points, surpassing the Notre Dame freshman record of 34 she had five days earlier, and the No. 14 Fighting Irish coasted to an 85-48 win over Georgia Tech on Thursday night.

Hidalgo was 15-of-25 shooting with eight assists and six steals. When she scored on fast break in the first minute to the fourth quarter the score was Notre Dame 73 — with 31 from Hidalgo — and Georgia Tech 31. It was Hidalgo's fourth 30-point game.

Kylee Watson had a season-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Fighting Irish (16-4, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), and grabbed nine rebounds. Maddy Westbeld added nine points and Sonia Citron and Anna DeWolfe both had eight. Reserves combined for six points.