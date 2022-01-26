Herschel Walker reports $5.4M raised for Georgia Senate race

Warnock, pastor of the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, has to defend his Senate seat this fall after winning a special election in 2020 to fill the unexpired term of Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who stepped down because of failing health. Isakson died in December.

Warnock raised more than $125 million for his 2020 Senate race, according to FEC reports. In the 2022 campaign cycle, he had raised $44 million as of Sept. 30, and reported $17 million cash on hand.

In the GOP primary for the Senate seat, Walker faces at least three other Republicans who have declared candidacies. Gary Black serves as Georgia's agriculture commissioner, Latham Saddler is a Navy veteran and former bank executive, and Kelvin King owns a construction company.

Black has publicly questioned Walker's fitness to serve in the Senate, citing his rival's turbulent personal history. Walker has a lengthy history of mental health struggles, much of which he detailed in his autobiography. An investigation by The Associated Press in July revealed accusations that Walker repeatedly threatened his ex-wife's life, exaggerated claims of financial success and alarmed business associates with unpredictable behavior.

A Walker campaign spokeswoman, Mallory Blount, dismissed Black's criticism as a desperate move by a struggling candidate.