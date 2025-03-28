Georgia News
Georgia News

Herro scores 36, Heat shake off slow start to beat Hawks 122-112 for 3rd consecutive victory

Tyler Herro scored 36 points, Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins each added 16 and the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-112 on Thursday night for their third straight win
Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) center Kel'el Ware (7), left, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) center Kel'el Ware (7), left, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
21 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 36 points, Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins each added 16 and the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-112 on Thursday night for their third straight win.

Bam Adebayo had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Miami, which trailed by 14 in the first quarter but controlled the second half.

Trae Young had 29 points and 12 assists for the Hawks, who got 17 points from Caris LeVert and 15 from Oneyka Okongwu.

The win moved the Heat (32-41) within three games of Atlanta (35-38) for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, both having nine games left to play. Miami's win also clinched a playoff berth for the New York Knicks and eliminated the Brooklyn Nets from postseason contention.

Takeaways

Hawks: Young's 11th assist moved him past Wilt Chamberlain (4,643) for 85th on the NBA's career list. Young is on pace to lead the NBA in total assists for the third time in the last four seasons.

Heat: Herro is 31 for 46 (.674) from the field in Miami’s last three games, along with 10 of 15 (.667) from 3-point range. He’s averaging 28.3 points in that span.

Key moment

The biggest shot of the night for Miami might have been Herro's 3-pointer with 2:18 left, coming one possession after Atlanta got within five — the closest the Hawks had been in the second half.

Key stat

Mitchell had a quirky streak end. He had scored exactly 12 points in each of his last five Heat games. He was the second player with such a streak in NBA history; the other was Benoit Benjamin in 1988. But Mitchell's 3-pointer with 8:11 left gave him 13 points Thursday.

Up next

Atlanta finishes a three-game road trip Sunday in Milwaukee. Miami starts a three-game trip Saturday in Philadelphia.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) takes a shot past Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) and guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up the court as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) goes up for a shot over Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware, middle, and guard Alec Burks (18) close in during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) grabs a rebound over Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) looks for a passing lane as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Kel'el Ware (7) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) takes a shot over Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) and gets fouled on the play during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Houston Rockets' Jalen Green (4) shoots as Atlanta Hawks' Georges Niang (20) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Jalen Green scores 32 points and has 11 rebounds as Rockets beat Hawks 121-114

Trae Young, Zaccharie Risacher lead Hawks to 132-119 win over 76ers

The Warriors are in Miami, and Jimmy Butler's comeback game against the Heat is near

The Latest

FILE - A voter leaves a polling location after voting Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Rutledge, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Credit: AP

Georgia Republicans backtrack on some election rules after sharp criticism

1h ago

Georgia lawmakers won't seek student database after deadly high school shooting

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

1h ago

Featured

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., responds to reporters as the Senate works to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5

Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.

A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.

As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold

The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.