Herro, Robinson help Heat stave off Young and the Hawks, 122-113

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 19 points and Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Heat, who were down by 11 early in the third quarter before rallying.

Robinson’s 21 points in the final 10:24 helped save the Heat. It tied the most points he ever scored in a quarter; he also had 21 in the second quarter of a Heat win over Cleveland on Nov. 20, 2019.

Robinson scored 11 consecutive Miami points in the fourth, a stretch that ended when Herro hit a 3-pointer that put the Heat up 104-96 with 6:48 left.

Dejounte Murray scored 24 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 of his 23 in the first half for the Hawks. Atlanta is 11-2 when scoring at least 123 points and is now 1-14 when it doesn’t score that many.

Bogdanovic had at least 20 points off the bench for the sixth consecutive game, the NBA’s longest run by a reserve since Herro did it in seven consecutive games for Miami during the 2021-22 season.

Miami typically does as good a defensive job against Young as anyone. He entered Friday averaging 20.5 points and 7.9 assists on 39% shooting in 24 career games against Miami. Only Dallas has held him to fewer points per game, only Utah has held him to fewer assists per game, and only Charlotte and the Jazz have held him to a lower field-goal percentage.

Young shot 10 for 22 and 7 of 13 from 3-point range on Friday.

Hawks: Host Memphis on Saturday.

Heat: Host Philadelphia on Monday, the fourth game on the NBA’s five-game Christmas schedule.

