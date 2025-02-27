Herro, Robinson each score 24, and the Heat hit 23 3s on the way to 131-109 win over Hawks

Dyson Daniels scored 18 points and Trae Young and Caris LeVert each had 17 for the Hawks — who gave up 65 points in the first half, then 66 more in the second half.

Takeaways

Hawks: Atlanta fell to 6-22 this season when giving up at least 120 points. That might be the magic defensive number for the Hawks, who are 21-10 when allowing 119 or fewer points this season.

Heat: The game was the start of a stretch in which Miami will play nine home games in a 10-game span, and 14 home games in a 17-game stretch. Entering Wednesday, the Heat had played once at home in four weeks — nine out of 10 on the road sandwiched around the All-Star break.

Key moment

Miami went on a 23-6 run to close the third quarter, turning a three-point deficit into a 107-93 lead going into the final 12 minutes.

Key stat

Miami had 107 points through three quarters, tying the franchise record done on two previous occasions. The others: Feb. 6, 1991, at New Jersey and at home on March 29, 2024, against Portland. There were 200 points scored through three quarters, the fourth-most in a Heat game.

Up next

Atlanta plays host to Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City on Friday. Miami plays host to Indiana on Friday.

