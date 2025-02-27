Georgia News
Georgia News

Herro, Robinson each score 24, and the Heat hit 23 3s on the way to 131-109 win over Hawks

Tyler Herro scored 24 points and added 10 assists, Duncan Robinson scored 24 points off the bench and the Miami Heat shot a season-best 59% in a 131-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks
Miami Heat forward Kyle Anderson (20) defends Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami Heat forward Kyle Anderson (20) defends Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
52 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 24 points and added 10 assists, Duncan Robinson scored 24 points off the bench and the Miami Heat shot a season-best 59% in a 131-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Davion Mitchell made all five of his 3-point tries and scored 20 for the Heat, who got 20 points and nine rebounds from Bam Adebayo.

Miami made 23 3-pointers, one shy of the franchise record. The Heat had 39 assists on 45 field goals.

Dyson Daniels scored 18 points and Trae Young and Caris LeVert each had 17 for the Hawks — who gave up 65 points in the first half, then 66 more in the second half.

Takeaways

Hawks: Atlanta fell to 6-22 this season when giving up at least 120 points. That might be the magic defensive number for the Hawks, who are 21-10 when allowing 119 or fewer points this season.

Heat: The game was the start of a stretch in which Miami will play nine home games in a 10-game span, and 14 home games in a 17-game stretch. Entering Wednesday, the Heat had played once at home in four weeks — nine out of 10 on the road sandwiched around the All-Star break.

Key moment

Miami went on a 23-6 run to close the third quarter, turning a three-point deficit into a 107-93 lead going into the final 12 minutes.

Key stat

Miami had 107 points through three quarters, tying the franchise record done on two previous occasions. The others: Feb. 6, 1991, at New Jersey and at home on March 29, 2024, against Portland. There were 200 points scored through three quarters, the fourth-most in a Heat game.

Up next

Atlanta plays host to Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City on Friday. Miami plays host to Indiana on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat forward Kyle Anderson (20) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) aims to score as Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) and guard Tyler Herro (14) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

Hawks can’t stop the Heat in road loss

26m ago

Hawks allow their fewest points in nearly 4 years, shut down Heat 98-86

Cade Cunningham scores 38 as Pistons win 148-143 shootout over Hawks

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Amenhauser has 26 as Coastal Carolina beats Georgia State 80-74

30m ago

Led by Shelton Williams-Dryden's 21 points, West Georgia wins 73-70 over Austin Peay

1h ago

Peterson has 15 as East Tennessee State beats Mercer 59-58

1h ago

Featured

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor will repay nearly $84,000 in expedited passport fees that she pocketed over her first two years in office. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: File photo

Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.

Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card

The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.

In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.

The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.