Hernandez expected to start as Marlins host Braves

Atlanta Braves (12-10, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (9-5, first in the NL East)
Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Robbie Erlin (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-0, 2.79 ERA, .83 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)
LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.
The Marlins finished 24-52 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Miami averaged 8.2 hits with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 146 total home runs last season.
The Braves went 46-30 in division games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 29 total triples last season.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Richard Bleier: (left tricep), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).
Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Will Smith: (neck), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Chris Martin: (esophagus), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist), Matt Adams: (left hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.