Hermosa's double-double leads No. 18 GT women past ETSU

Lorela Cubaj, fresh off of joining the 1,000 point club in the previous game, added 12 points. Hermosa grabbed 10 rebounds and Cubaj nine to help the Yellow Jackets to a 48-30 rebounding advantage and a difference of 22-8 on points in the paint.

Georgia Tech (4-0) scored the first 13 points of the game, four by Hermosa. It was 28-13 after one quarter and 36-18 at the half.