Hermosa, No. 16 Georgia Tech women beat Virginia 67-31

Mckenna Dale hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to give Virginia its first lead of the game at 18-16 but Eylia Love hit a 3-pointer 30 seconds later to put the Yellow Jackets in front for good and spark a 10-0 run.

Carole Miller hit a 3 to cut the Cavaliers' deficit to 31-24 with 7:13 left in the third quarter but they went scoreless for the next 9 minutes and did not make another field goal until Amandine Toe hit a 3 with 3:45 left in the game to make it 63-29.