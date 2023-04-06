Hendrick drivers Bowman, Byron penalized by NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement it was reviewing the latest penalties and will determine its “next steps” after the completion of the Bristol race.

Byron won events at Las Vegas and Phoenix this season.

Bowman fell from first to seventh in the NASCAR points standings while Byron dropped 10 spots to 14th after the penalties.

A NASCAR spokesman confirmed the sanctioning body will start displaying confiscated illegal parts at races for all teams to see.

It's not the first time this season Hendrick drivers have dealt with penalties. Three of its drivers in Bowman, Byron and past NASCAR champion Kyle Larson were docked 100 points and 10 playoff points each for violations at Phoenix. Those points were restored to the teams last week after Hendrick Motorsports won its appeal.

Hendrick Motorsports can appeal these penalties as well, per NASCAR rules.

