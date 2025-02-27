Georgia News
Georgia News

Henderson leads Georgia State against Marshall after 25-point showing

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Georgia State Panthers (14-15, 7-10 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-18, 6-11 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Marshall after Crystal Henderson scored 25 points in Georgia State's 80-74 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Thundering Herd are 7-8 in home games. Marshall has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 7-10 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Marshall is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 38.6% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State averages 64.7 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 68.6 Marshall allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blessing King is averaging 2.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 14.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Panthers. Henderson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 24.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 12.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

