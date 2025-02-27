Henderson leads Georgia State against Marshall after 25-point showing

Georgia State Panthers (14-15, 7-10 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-18, 6-11 Sun Belt)
Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Marshall after Crystal Henderson scored 25 points in Georgia State's 80-74 loss to the James Madison Dukes.
The Thundering Herd are 7-8 in home games. Marshall has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Panthers are 7-10 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.
Marshall is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 38.6% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State averages 64.7 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 68.6 Marshall allows.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Blessing King is averaging 2.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 14.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Panthers. Henderson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Panthers: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 24.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 12.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: File photo
Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.
Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card
The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.
In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.
The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.