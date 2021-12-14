Henderson Jr., Campbell host Ga. Southern

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Eagles have been led by seniors Savrasov and Elijah McCadden. Savrasov is averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while McCadden is putting up 11 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest. The Fighting Camels have been anchored by Henderson and Jesus Carralero, who are scoring 13.2 and 11.1 points, respectively.ACCURATE ANDREI: Savrasov has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 12 over the last five games. He's also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Campbell is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 66 points. The Fighting Camels are 1-2 when scoring any fewer than that.