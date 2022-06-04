Helicopter crash at NJ airport seriously injures pilot

Fairfield police said on their Facebook page that the 2015 Bell Model 407 helicopter went down just after noon Saturday on the north side of Essex County Airport near Runway 28.

Police, fire and emergency medical personnel responded and found the pilot “still in the pilot seat, partially leaning out of the cockpit" with head injuries, police said. The 33-year-old man from Marietta, Georgia, whose name wasn't immediately released was taken to a trauma hospital.