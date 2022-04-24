Heat's Lowry ruled out against Hawks with hamstring injury

The return of Capela to the lineup allows John Collins to move from center to his normal power forward position.

Spoelstra said Vincent has proved he can handle the role.

“You like to have things that you trust that you’ve seen and we’ve seen it,” Spoelstra said. “Gabe has been able to plug in and stabilize and also give us some really good two-way basketball and we have full confidence that he’ll be able to fill in that gap and that position in a different way. He’s not going to be Kyle.”

Lowry, 36, is averaging 8.3 points and 5.3 assists. Vincent, in his third season, has averaged 7.3 points as one of the top-scoring reserves. He scored in double figures in 30 games this season, including six with at least 20.

“We’ve proven as a group that we can still be functional and effective even when different guys are out,” Spoelstra said.

Lowry's status is not known for Game 5 in Miami on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports