Heat take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Hawks

The Hawks have gone 9-7 against division opponents. Atlanta has a 21-28 record against opponents above .500.

The Heat are 13-3 in division games. Miami is the top team in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.9% from deep. Victor Oladipo leads the Heat shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 28.4 points and 9.7 assists for the Hawks. Bogdanovic is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Heat. Butler is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Hawks: Clint Capela: out (knee), Lou Williams: day to day (back).

Heat: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.