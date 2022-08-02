ajc logo
Heat suspected in deaths of older couple in Georgia home

Georgia News
1 hour ago
A Georgia couple has died of apparent heat exhaustion after their bodies were found inside their mobile home

BROOKLET, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia couple has died of apparent heat exhaustion after their bodies were found inside their mobile home.

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said the couple, who were both in their 80s, was found Monday in the Leefield community outside of Brooklet, WYFF-TV reported. Their names were not released.

Temperatures inside the mobile home, which did not have air conditioning, felt like 110 degrees (43 Celsius) or hotter, and it appears that they died sometime Sunday morning, Futch said.

The closest reporting weather site in Statesboro reported a high of 92 degrees (33 Celsius) Sunday and 96 degrees (35 Celsius) Monday. With the humidity factored in, the feels-like temperature was approximately 104 degrees (40 Celsius) Monday.

Futch said autopsies were not planned for the couple.

