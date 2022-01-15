Heat rally late, scramble to get past Hawks, 124-118

“When the game's on the line, we've got guys that step up," Butler said.

Miami led 30-13 early, then gave up 57 points in the final 16 minutes of the half. Atlanta scored 40 in the second quarter alone, becoming the first team to score that many in a quarter against the Heat this season.

The Heat lead was gone, the tone was set, and Miami played from behind the rest of the way. Gallinari made a 3-pointer late in the half for a 65-62 lead, and the Hawks kept the lead until the final minute.

Herro made a 3-pointer to get Miami to 112-111, Lowry made a 3 on the next Heat possession and the game was tied for the first time in the second half with 3:34 remaining.

The seeds for the comeback were planted in the final seconds of the third quarter. Atlanta was poised to take a 10-point lead into the final quarter after Gallinari made a 3-pointer to make it 99-89 with 13.7 seconds in the third.

The Heat had other ideas.

Herro made a 3-pointer with 8.5 seconds left, Dewayne Dedmon made a pair of free throws after getting fouled while jostling for a rebound with 1.9 ticks remaining — and in a span of 6.6 seconds Miami had cut a double-digit deficit in half.

And it took until the final seconds, but the Heat finished it off.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Atlanta plays host to New York on Saturday, the first game between the teams since this week’s trade that sent Cam Reddish to the Knicks. The Knicks say Reddish (ankle) won’t play Saturday. ... The Hawks became the first team in the last 53 Heat home games to score 70 points on Miami by halftime. Atlanta’s lead was 70-64 at the break.

Heat: Miami played 25 of its first 41 games on the road, and Friday began a stretch where the Heat will play eight out of nine at home. ... Yurtseven had gauze stuffed in his left nostril to stop bleeding after taking a hit early in the first quarter and Strus got a laceration under his right eye after taking an elbow from Collins in the third quarter.

ADEBAYO CLOSE

Saturday will be the 22nd consecutive game that Miami center Bam Adebayo misses while recovering from thumb surgery. It might be the last. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Friday that Adebayo has been doing “three-a-day workouts just because he has so much extra energy.” But Spoelstra wouldn’t commit to a return Monday against Toronto, only conceding that “he’ll be back soon enough.”

PRETTY GOOD

The Heat (15 for 16) and the Hawks (17 for 17) combined to shoot 32 for 33 from the foul line in the first half. That was the best combined shooting from the stripe in a first half, with that many makes, since Indiana and Detroit also went 32 for 33 in the first 24 minutes of a game on Dec. 13, 2006.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host New York on Saturday.

Heat: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

Caption Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng (10) looks to pass as Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan, left, argues a call with official Ben Taylor (46) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) looks to pass as Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, left, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) goes to the basket as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky