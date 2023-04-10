Heat host the Hawks in play-in game

The Heat are 10-6 against the rest of their division. Miami has a 14-8 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 8-8 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Atlanta is seventh in the league scoring 54.3 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 10.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Trae Young is averaging 26.2 points and 10.2 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 16.3 points and five assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 113.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 124.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (back).

Hawks: Dejounte Murray: day to day (ankle), Clint Capela: day to day (calf), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (knee), Trae Young: day to day (groin), John Collins: day to day (back).

