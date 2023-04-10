X

Heat host the Hawks in play-in game

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
5 hours ago
The Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks square off in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament

Atlanta Hawks (41-41, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (44-38, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Heat -4.5; over/under is 226.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The Heat and Hawks square off to decide the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner secures the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Heat are 10-6 against the rest of their division. Miami has a 14-8 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 8-8 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Atlanta is seventh in the league scoring 54.3 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 10.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Trae Young is averaging 26.2 points and 10.2 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 16.3 points and five assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 113.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 124.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (back).

Hawks: Dejounte Murray: day to day (ankle), Clint Capela: day to day (calf), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (knee), Trae Young: day to day (groin), John Collins: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Henri Hollis

8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

8h ago

Credit: Evan Cobb/The New York Times

Credit: AP

Credit: AJC

