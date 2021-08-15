ajc logo
Health costs will stay flat for Georgia teachers, workers

Health insurance costs will stay the same for Georgia public school teachers and state employees next year

ATLANTA (AP) — Health insurance costs will stay the same for Georgia public school teachers and state employees next year.

The state Department of Community Health approved 2022 rates on Thursday for the 650,000 people insured by the State Health Benefit Plan, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The department's board voted last summer to raise premiums this year by an average of 5% for those covered by the plan.

Deductibles and co-pays will also remain the same, as will the providers offering coverage.

Louis Amis, executive director of the State Health Benefit Plan, told the board that the COVID-19 pandemic decreased use of medical services in the first half of 2020, cutting medical costs

Amis said there has since been an increase in expenditures for people going to the doctor and receiving other treatment, but it’s unclear whether that will slow with the delta variant of COVID-19 driving more cases.

“No one knows what impact the delta variant is going to have on the plan,” he said.

The plan is funded by a combination of money paid by the state and local school districts that ultimately comes from tax money and premiums paid by employees.

