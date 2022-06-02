BreakingNews
UMC Conference overwhelmingly approved disaffiliation for some
ajc logo
X

Hazardous powder sickens Georgia warehouse workers

Georgia News
1 hour ago
One person was hospitalized Thursday and others were sickened by a possible hazardous materials release at a Georgia warehouse

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — One person was hospitalized Thursday and others were sickened by a possible hazardous materials release Thursday at a middle Georgia warehouse.

Dublin Fire Chief Matthew Cutler tells local news outlets that firefighters were called to the Best Buy distribution center. More than 20 employees were complaining of irritation to their eyes, nose, and throat from an unknown powdered substance.

Firefighters and company officials evacuated the warehouse, which closed for the day.

A hazardous materials team responded to help firefighters decontaminate. Best Buy also sent a cleanup team.

The condition of a patient taken to a local hospital was unknown.

Best Buy Co., based in Minneapolis, said it's investigating the cause.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our employees,” the company said in a statement.

Editors' Picks
UMC Conference overwhelmingly approved disaffiliation for some 1h ago
These Methodist churches in Georgia want to break away over LGBTQ issues
4h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams puts guns and abortion in first attack on Brian Kemp
Georgia officials announce first suspected case of monkeypox
Georgia officials announce first suspected case of monkeypox
Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme
2h ago
The Latest
Georgia officials find bird flu strain in domesticated flock
28m ago
Ex-court clerk in Georgia gets 12 years for stealing fines
1h ago
Abrams makes more endorsements in Georgia Democratic runoffs
3h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top