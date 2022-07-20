ajc logo
Hayes, Howard power Dream to 92-76 romp over Aces

Georgia News
38 minutes ago
Tiffany Hayes had a season-high 31 points, Rhyne Howard scored 24 and the Atlanta Dream knocked off the Las Vegas Aces 92-76

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tiffany Hayes had a season-high 31 points, Rhyne Howard scored 24 and the Atlanta Dream knocked off the Las Vegas Aces 92-76 on Tuesday night.

Hayes and Howard each scored 11 in the first quarter to help Atlanta (12-14) jump out to a 35-18 lead.

Howard made 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the first half, scoring 19 to lead the Dream to a 52-36 advantage.

A'ja Wilson scored eight of her 22 points to get Las Vegas (18-8) within 58-52 at the 5:55 mark of the third quarter. Hayes, AD Durr and Aari McDonald buried 3-pointers from there and Atlanta took a 70-56 lead into the final period.

Hayes opened the fourth with two 3-pointers and a three-point play to push the lead to 79-56, and the Dream cruised to the finish.

Jackie Young had 18 points and Kelsey Plum scored 17 for the Aces. Wilson added 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Candace Parker had nine points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Dream. Hayes sank 11 of her 14 shots.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

