Hawks' Young snubbed as All-Star, then loses 112-111 to Cavs

The loss was a double blow for Young, who finished with 28 points (on 9-of-27 shooting) and 12 assists. He was already on the floor for pregame warmups when the NBA revealed the All-Star backups for next month’s showcase in Atlanta.

An All-Star last season, Young came in averaging 35.3 points in his past three games, and 26.9 this season — the most of any player not picked.

“It’s kind of confusing how I didn’t make it,” Young said. “But it happens. All I’ve been focusing on this year is my team and how we can improve. I’ve been an All-Star before and it’s all been about how I can improve and have our team win, so to me it’s more confusing.”

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce felt Young deserved a spot.

“It's unfortunate,” he said. “He's had an All-Star year, without a doubt.”

It was Cleveland's first win since Feb. 1, and for long stretches of the fourth quarter it appeared in doubt.

Sexton, who has his own All-Star case, scored 29 points to lead the Cavs. Darius Garland added 17 and Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland, which also got five 3-pointers from rookie Dylan Windler.

Kevin Huerter scored 22 for the Hawks, and Clint Capela added 17 rebounds.

COLLINS HURT

Hawks starting forward John Collins played only 13 minutes. He left in the first half with a possible concussion.

The loss of Collins depleted Atlanta even more because Cam Reddish sat out with soreness in his Achilles tendon.

FRESH FACE

With several power forwards injured, and center Andre Drummond sitting while the Cavs try to trade him, Bickerstaff started seldom-used Dean Wade, a 24-year-old who played in the G League last year and came in averaging 2.1 points per game.

Wade made one of Cleveland's nine 3-pointers in the first half as the Cavs built a 13-point lead. He finished with five points — the 3-pointer and a follow dunk.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Pierce returned after missing three games for the birth of his second child last week. ... G Rajon Rondo returned after missing seven games with a lower back issue. He had seven points in 14 minutes. ... Atlanta came in leading the league with 21.9 made free throws per game. The Hawks hit 17.

Cavaliers: F Kevin Love continues to be sidelined with a calf injury that has lingered longer than expected. Love, who has only played in two games this season, appeared to be close to returning last week but experienced some soreness. He's doing on-court activities, but not taking part in practices. ... F Taurean Prince missed his third straight game with a sore ankle. ... G Matthew Dellavedova sat on the bench. He's missed all season with a concussion and had his appendix removed last weekend.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Cavaliers: Host Houston on Wednesday. Bickerstaff was an assistant coach with the Rockets from 2011-15, and their interim head coach in 2015-16.

