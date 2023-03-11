Hawks top Wizards 114-107 to sweep 2-game set at Washington

Atlanta outscored the Wizards 32-21 in the second quarter to take a 56-50 lead into halftime. De'Andre Hunter finished with 18 points for the Hawks and Murray contributed 16.

It was the third game between these teams in 11 days. The Hawks won 122-120 on Wednesday, and the Wizards won 119-116 at Atlanta on Feb. 28.

BEYOND THE ARC

It wasn't even close from 3-point range, with Atlanta going 15 of 31 and Washington 7 of 27. Young went 6 of 10 and Bogdan Bogdanovic was 4 for 8. Bogdanovic scored 15 points.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Atlanta had 13 offensive rebounds to Washington's seven. ... Saddiq Bey scored 14 points and made three 3-pointers.

Wizards: Washington stayed in the game by shooting 36 of 61 (59%) inside the arc. The Wizards outscored Atlanta 60-32 in the paint. ... Kyle Kuzma scored 17 points.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Boston on Saturday night.

Wizards: At Philadelphia on Sunday night.

