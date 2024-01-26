Hawks top scorer Trae Young clears concussion protocol, available against Mavericks

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young cleared the concussion protocol and was available for Friday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Young missed two games after he was diagnosed with the concussion. He suffered the injury when he was elbowed in the face during a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Young leads Atlanta with his average of 26.9 points per game and ranks second in the league with 10.8 assists per game.