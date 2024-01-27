Hawks take on the Raptors on 4-game skid

The Hawks are 12-20 in conference matchups. Atlanta has a 9-21 record against teams over .500.

The Raptors have gone 10-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 6-12 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Hawks are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (50.3%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup 125-104 on Dec. 16, with Trae Young scoring 38 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27 points and 10.8 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 23.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 22.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points per game.

Raptors: 2-8, averaging 113.1 points, 40.8 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Bruno Fernando: out (back), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Vit Krejci: out (shoulder).

Raptors: Jontay Porter: day to day (eye), Immanuel Quickley: out (quad), Jakob Poeltl: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.