Hawks take on the Pelicans, seek 4th straight victory

Atlanta heads into a matchup against New Orleans as winners of three consecutive games
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

Atlanta Hawks (3-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (4-1, fourth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta seeks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Hawks take on New Orleans.

New Orleans went 42-40 overall with a 27-14 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Pelicans averaged 18.2 points off of turnovers, 13.9 second-chance points and 31.8 bench points last season.

Atlanta finished 41-41 overall with a 17-24 record on the road last season. The Hawks gave up 118.1 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (knee), Naji Marshall: out (knee), Jose Alvarado: out (ankle), Brandon Ingram: day to day (knee), Zion Williamson: day to day (rest).

Hawks: Wesley Matthews: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

