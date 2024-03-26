Georgia News

Hawks star Trae Young enters next step in rehab from finger surgery with no timetable for return

All-Star guard Trae Young will enter the next step in his rehabilitation from finger surgery, but it’s still not known when he can rejoin the Atlanta Hawks lineup
Injured Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is shown during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Atlanta. Young did not play in the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Injured Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is shown during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Atlanta. Young did not play in the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
34 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star guard Trae Young will enter the next step in his rehabilitation from finger surgery, the Atlanta Hawks said Tuesday, but it's still not known when he can rejoin the lineup.

Young had a one-month follow-up examination to his Feb. 27 operation to repair a torn ligament in his left pinkie finger.

The team said he is making progress in his recovery and will begin small finger motion exercises this week. But there was no timetable for his return to the Hawks (32-39), who hold the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference with about three weeks to go in the regular season.

Young was averaging 26.4 points and 10.8 assists per game when he was injured in a Feb. 23 loss to Toronto. The Hawks are 8-7 since he went down, including a 120-118 victory Monday over NBA-leading Boston in which they rallied from a 30-point deficit.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Attorney who sought to remove Willis from Trump case: I had no choice but to act

Roger Goodell said NFL is ‘making progress’ on tampering investigation of Falcons
2h ago

Credit: DENNIS BYRON

Judge: Harrison Floyd can work for Trump’s campaign

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

Credit: AP

Feds searched Diddy's properties as part of a sex trafficking probe. Here's what to know
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves ace Spencer Strider looks to become even more dominant in 2024
1h ago
Swanson, Macario return to the US team ahead of the SheBelieves Cup
2h ago
Georgia lawmakers agree on pay raises in upcoming budget, but must resolve differences by...
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves: Can Mr. 40-70 Ronald Acuña Jr. do even more in 2024?
Bridges near Georgia’s ports protected from ship strikes, officials say
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town