Hawks sign wing Vit Krejci to 4-year deal after showing promise on 2-way contract

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields took another step in reshaping the team's roster by signing wing Vit Krejci to a $10.2 million, four-year contract.

The deal with Krejci, who started in 14 of his 22 games with Atlanta on a two-way contract last season, was announced by the Hawks on Friday.

The 6-foot-8 Krejci averaged 6.1 points in his third NBA season and showed promise when he made all of his six 3-point attempts while scoring 18 points in Atlanta's 113-101 win over the Chicago Bulls on April 1. Krejci tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made without a miss in a game.