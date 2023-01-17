ajc logo
Hawks sign former UNLV guard Williams to 2-way contract

17 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks have signed former UNLV and Texas guard Donovan Williams to a two-way contract

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks signed former UNLV and Texas guard Donovan Williams to a two-way contract on Tuesday.

Williams, 21, averaged 15.5 points in 26 games, including 19 starts, for the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League this season. Williams was undrafted after averaging 12.7 points for UNLV in the 2021-22 season. He played two years at Texas before his transfer to UNLV.

Williams replaces Jarrett Culver, who was placed on waivers on Saturday after playing in 10 games, including one start, with Atlanta. The 6-foot-6 Williams was signed by the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 12 and was waived on Oct. 16.

Williams is a native of Houston.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

