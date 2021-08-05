Hawks sign draft picks Johnson, Cooper before summer league

The former Duke standout was the No. 20 overall pick in the NBA draft last week. The Hawks on Thursday also signed their second-round pick, point guard Sharife Cooper from Auburn, to a two-way contract.

Johnson, Cooper and 2020 second-round pick Skylar Mays will be on the summer league team that will compete in Las Vegas from Sunday through Aug. 17. The team will be coached by Hawks assistants Jamelle McMillan and Marlon Garnett and newly named G League College Park SkyHawks coach Steve Gansey.